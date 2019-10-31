Watch: A British Pub Goes Mad in Horror Short Film 'Cursed Words'

"For the protection of the audience." Don't speak the cursed words, and you may live through the night. Or just grab a pint, and enjoy as everyone else goes mad. Cursed Words is the latest horror short film made by the Staszkiewicz Bros, British filmmakers named Joe & Lloyd Stas. These are the same guys who made the fantastic Spooky Club horror short a few years ago. Set in a small British pub, all hell breaks loose when a man reads three words from a mysterious, bloodstained letter. This stars Ryan Lane, Olivia Newton, Michael Muyunda, Martin Valentine, Ben Galler, Helen Booden, Tom Stas, and Lilou Stas, with Chewie the dog. As violent & bloody as it is, this falls into the category of "fun" horror more than anything.

Thanks to Lloyd for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "In a small British pub, all hell breaks loose when a man reads three words from a mysterious, bloodstained letter." Cursed Words is directed by British filmmakers Joe & Lloyd Stas, of the production company "Holomax" (follow them @holomax or visit their official website for more). They also both made the excellent short films Spooky Club and Dead Bird Pocket previously. Produced by Genevieve J. Ingham. Featuring cinematography by Stuart Ensor, and special FX work by Baris Kareli. The Stas Brothers produce all of these projects independently, creating original work entirely on their own. For more info on the film, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?