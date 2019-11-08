Watch: First Fabulous 'Decade in Film' Video Looks Back at the 2010s

"So bring on the rebels, the ripples from pebbles, the painters, and poets, and plays…!" The first "Decade in Film" mashup video compilation has arrived to kick off the end-of-the-decade mania over the next few months. This one is short and sweet, running only two minutes but still packing in glimpses at a ton of films from the past ten years. We expect to see many more of these looks back at the last decade - so stay tuned. This one will get you in the mood to reminiscence about all the films that have been provided to us by the gods of cinema. This recap video has a focus on strong female characters and it's invigorating to see how many there were this past decade. Natalie Portman and Emma Stone seem to appear the most in this video.

This is only the first of many end-of-the-year and end-of-the-decade videos coming up. Thanks to Paste for the tip on this. This video was edited by Clementine Narcisse - follow her on Twitter @cIemmie. To see the full list of films featured in this, in order they appear, click here. Many excellent films from 2010 to 2019 are included in this: The Tree of Life, Booksmart, The Favourite, Vox Lux, Us, Call Me By Your Name, The Farewell, Frances Ha, Parasite, La La Land, Gravity, A Star is Born, A Fantastic Woman, Whiplash, Black Swan, The Shape of Water, Eighth Grade, American Honey, Gone Girl, The Master, Inception, The Nice Guys, and many others. With the ten years of the 2010s coming to an end, what are your all-time favorites?