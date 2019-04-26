Watch: A Lovely Tribute to Icelandic Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson

"His way of doing it was not going to school, it was just going to the movies." Deutsche Grammophon has released the full video tribute made in memory of beloved Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who passed away in early 2018. This lovely short documentary was made to be included in the upcoming release of a collection called "Retrospective I", a CD box set and hardcover book featuring Jóhannsson's early work. Producer Áine Devaney and filmmaker Blair Alexander head to Iceland to discover Jóhann's roots in Reykjavík, Iceland, interviewing his parents and friends / collaborators - including a record shop owner who talks about his unique sound. Jóhannsson is best known for his work composing scores for films including Prisoners, The 11th Hour, Sicario, Arrival, Mandy, and Mary Magdalene. Take a few minutes to watch this.

Thanks to Indiewire for the tip on this video. Original description from YouTube: "To celebrate the release of 'Retrospective I', producer Áine Devaney and filmmaker Blair Alexander traced Jóhann's roots back to his home town of Reykjavík, Iceland to speak to some of the people who knew him best. It's a rare and insightful glimpse at the places and stories that shaped the person who later became the composer we now know as Jóhann Jóhannsson." This "On the trails of Jóhann Jóhannsson" short film was released on his official social media pages. It's part of Deutsche Grammophon's new release of an upcoming album called "Retrospective I", collecting Jóhann's early works. For more info and to order, click here or visit Amazon. For more info on Jóhann Jóhannsson you can visit his official website or find him on Wikipedia. Still so sad.