Watch: A Trailer for Janus Films' 'Abbas Kiarostami: A Retrospective'

"We have lots of trees here, my boy." Janus Films is proud to present a touring retrospective show spanning Abbas Kiarostami's nearly five-decade career. The tour includes new restorations, from Criterion Collection and MK2, of The Koker Trilogy, Taste of Cherry, The Wind Will Carry Us, plus rarely screened shorts and documentaries. To promote the launch of this classic retrospective series, Janus has released an official trailer featuring bits and pieces, clips and footage, from all of his various films. Abbas Kiarostami sadly passed away in 2016, but made quite an impact on cinema making numerous films that have gone on to become beloved classics. His first feature was The Report, made in 1977, only two years before the 1979 revolution in Iran. He won Palme d'Or in Cannes in 1997 for Taste of Cherry. His final film was 24 Frames, which showed in Cannes and was released in 2017. This is a beautiful trailer that pays tribute to the master.

Here's the official trailer for Janus Films' Abbas Kiarostami: A Retrospective series, from YouTube:

Janus Films presents a touring retrospective spanning the master’s career, including new restorations undertaken by the Criterion Collection and mk2 with the invaluable contribution of Ahmad Kiarostami. It will open first at IFC Center in New York on July 26th, 2019 and will then roll out nationwide, including dates in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Artist / poet / writer / director Abbas Kiarostami was born in Tehran, Iran in 1940. He passed away in 2016; his last film was 24 Frames, which was finished posthumously and screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2017. Abbas Kiarostami: A Retrospective includes 11 feature films, 8 "short features", and 11 shorts made by the master filmmaker. For more info on the retrospective series, visit Janus Films' official website or NYC's IFC Center.