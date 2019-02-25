Watch a Trailer for Sci-Fi Smash Hit 'The Wandering Earth' from China

"This is not a simple rescue mission." You've heard about it, but have you seen any trailers? This actually looks fun. The Wandering Earth is an epic Chinese sci-fi movie, being compared to Roland Emmerich's save-the-world movies, that has become a huge box office hit - earning over $600 million in China alone, the second highest grossing movie of all-time there. If you're in America, you can already watch this as the movie has been released in theaters in the US as well. The Wandering Earth is about a future where all the people work to maintain giant engines pushing Earth away from our sun to join the orbit of another star 4.5 light years away. "Yet the 2500 years journey came with unexpected dangers, and in order to save humanity, a group of young people in this age of a wandering Earth came out boldly and fought hard for everyone's survival." Starring Qu Chuxiao, Li Guangjie, Ng Man-tat, Zhao Jinmai, Wu Jing, and Qu Jingjing. If it sounds cool, wait until you see the footage - it really does look like a spectacular blockbuster experience.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Frant Gwo's The Wandering Earth, direct from YouTube:

And here's one of the very first teaser trailers for The Wandering Earth, also found on YouTube:

The sun is dying out. The earth will soon be engulfed by the inflating sun. To save the human civilization, scientists draw up an escape plan that will bring the whole human race from danger. With the help of thousands of infusion powered engines, the planet earth will leave the solar system and embark on a 2,500 year journey to the orbit of a star 4.5 light years away. The Wandering Earth, also known as Liu Lang Di Qiu in Chinese, is directed by Chinese filmmaker Frant Gwo (or Guo Fan), of the films Lee's Adventure and My Old Classmate previously. The screenplay is written by Gong Geer, and Junce Ye & Yan Dongxu, and Frant Gwo & Yang Zhixue; from a story by Cixin Liu. United Entertainment Partners + China Film Co. debuted The Wandering Earth in both Chinese & US theaters on February 5th earlier this month. If you're in the US, check your local listings. If you're elsewhere, you'll have to wait for a local release. Looking good?