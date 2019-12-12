Watch: 80s Action Comedy Short 'Pizza Time' from Director Ryan Polly

"Round 3, fight!" It's Pizza Time! Order yourself a pie and enjoy this action comedy short film. Pizza Time is the latest short made by filmmaking collective Maker Table, based out of Dallas, TX - we also featured their horror short Monitor last year. This incredibly fun 80s throwback is about a legendary pizza delivery driver, who upon arriving at his destination, stumbles into the scene of a hitman's contract killing. Will he make it out alive or not? Starring Eric Jacobus and Ben Worley (who also made the music for the short). Director Ryan Polly explains: "I made the film as an homage to Jackie Chan and great action-comedy films of the 80's." I dig the fight choreography in this, and the arcade machines, good times. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Ryan for the tip on this one. Original description via YouTube: "A legendary pizza delivery driver goes to the right place at the wrong time when he stumbles into the scene of a hitman's contract killing." Pizza Time is both written & directed by filmmaker Ryan Polly - he also directed the horror short Monitor. Pizza Time is made by the filmmaking collaborative called Maker Table, based out of Dallas, TX - see more of their work on Vimeo. Or visit Maker Table's official website for more work. Featuring cinematography by Daniel Routh, and music by Ben Worley. Made in association with Denton Film and Southern Sky Films. For more info on the short + behind-the-scenes, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?