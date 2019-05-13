Watch: Alicia Vikander in Mike Mills' Musical Short 'I Am Easy to Find'

"Could she run forever?" When musicians and filmmakers collaborate and end up working in sync, we end up with something beautiful. I Am Easy to Find is a new short film / music video written and directed by the very talented filmmaker Mike Mills (of the films Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women). This 24-minute B&W short film stars Alicia Vikander and captures an entire life in 164 moments. It's inspired by an "artsy fartsy French film" (which was not revealed) and became something greater once Mills started shooting. "Built on the fragmented style of memory-filled detours found in Beginners and 20th Century Women, Mills charts the entire life of Vikander's nameless character through these fleeting 164 moments." It's deeply moving to watch an entire life go by from start to finish in 24 minutes, and Vikander makes it all the more convincing.You can also watch this video with Mills' Directors' Commentary here for more context.

Thanks to The Film Stage for the tip on this. I Am Easy To Find is a short film directed Mike Mills and an album by The National available on May 17th. 4AD Presents an MJZ Production, written and directed by filmmaker Mike Mills (Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women). Featuring cinematography by Daniel Voldheim, production design by Victoria Morris, costume design by Danielle Kays, editing by Aaron Beckum, music mix by Jonathan Low. "As a proof of concept, [Mills] first presented the band a five-minute cut featuring footage of a black & white 'artsy fartsy French film' that layered The National's new music over it… When it was clear the idea was working, Mills took early arrangements of unfinished songs and went ahead to shoot the film. When it was wrapped, the band was about halfway done with their album and upon seeing the film, it helped inspire new ideas for the second half of the album’s production, so much so that two songs were borne out of the Mills-written short." For more info on the video, visit the official website.