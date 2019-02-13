Watch: Amazing Free Diving Short Film 'One Breath Around the World'

Dive in. One Breath Around the World is a stunning short documentary featuring world champion free diver Guillaume Néry exploring remarkable places underwater. The footage in this is jaw-dropping, mind-blowing incredible - so amazing it's hard to even believe it's real. But it is. Néry explores these oceanscapes by holding his breath for a very long time and swimming/crawling/running around. The footage is shot by his wife, who also held her breath while shooting this. I guarantee you've never seen anything like this. It's all so stunning and totally disorienting, you'll lose all your sense of direction and forget which way is up. It's breathtaking to see the art they've created with a camera while they explore this beautiful planet we live on.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. There's no official description, but here's the intro from YouTube: "Our new short film (12 min) is finally out. Turn out the light, put your headphones and freedive with me around the world." One Breath Around the World is a short film made by world champion free diver Guillaume Néry - follow him on Twitter @guillaumenery. Most of the footage in this was filmed by fellow free diver Julie Gautier (Néry's wife), who shot the entire thing while holding her breath, which is crazy awesome. Featuring music by Guillaume Ferran. For more on the short, visit Néry's Instagram or the YouTube page. Supported by Cressi, Nauticam, Department of Tourism - Philippines, Bluenery. For more shorts, click here.