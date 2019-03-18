Watch: Amazing Hand-Animated Music Video for Mitski's Song 'A Pearl'

"I don't want your touch… It's not that I don't want you… There's a hole that you fill…" Here at FS, we are fans and supporters of all styles and all kinds of animation - hand-drawn, computer animated, anime, big and small, plus everything inbetween. This music video for the Mitski song "A Pearl" is stunning, animated collectively by Art Camp, lead by designers & animators Saad Moosajee and Danaé Gosset. The process involved printing out all 1,480 frames and having them hand-drawn & hand-painted, then scanning them back in to make the final film. It's entrancing to watch, especially when it gets all twisty and goes on a wild acid trip halfway through. "The result is a swirling and chaotic world that consumes the main character in a wave of adrenaline-pumping emotion." Take a quick three minute break and enjoy this animated short film.

Thanks to Colossal for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: Video for "A Pearl" by Mitski from the album Be The Cowboy. Directed by Saad Moosajee and Art Camp; co-directed by Danae Gosset. Made at Art Camp. Commissioned by Spotify. Designed by Saad Moosajee and Danae Gosset. Explaining how they made it: "This music video was initially created on the computer using several pieces of 3D animation software. After the digital version was finalized, all 1,480 frames of the video were then individually printed using ink jet printers. Once an image was printed, it was then painted, drawn, and illustrated on top of using traditional animation techniques. Lastly, the newly illustrated frames were scanned back into the computer and sequenced into the final film." For more info, visit Vimeo and Art Camp.