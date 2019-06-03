Watch: Amusing Stop-Motion Godzilla PSA Made for Alamo Drafthouse

"You talk. You text. You get atomic breath." Don't talk or use your phone in the theater, or Godzilla destroys you!! The Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain puts out fun PSA videos almost every week connected with new releases, reminding patrons about their strict No Talking, No Texting policy (which, by the way, rules). Their latest is a Godzilla-themed one, for the release of Mike Dougherty's epic Godzilla: King of the Monsters this past weekend. This one is a bit more unique - they partnered with Cressa Beer and Phoebe Jane Hart, who made a goofy stop-motion short with Godzilla toys. It gets even more meta, as Godzilla is playing with even smaller Godzilla toys. I just think this is creative and funny, plus the animation is superb.

Thanks to @alamodrafthouse for the tip on this. Short description from YouTube: "If you irritate Godzilla by talking or texting while he's telling his stories, you get the Atomic Breath. Got it? That goes for you too, Minilla." The Godzilla PSA was created for Alamo Drafthouse by Cressa Beer and set fabricator Phoebe Jane Hart. To see more of their work - you can follow Cressa Beer on Twitter as @beeragon, or visit her official website. You can also visit Phoeba Jane Hart's official website. This funny PSA video was made by Alamo Drafthouse to play before screenings, as another reminder of their No Talking, No Texting rule at all their cinemas across the nation. Still the best rule at any movie theater. Read our guide on Godzilla history.