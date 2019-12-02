Watch: Animated Short Film 'The Driver is Red' Set in 60s Argentina

"Fate does funny things sometimes…" A fascinating mix of hand-drawn animation and doc storytelling, this award-winning short film is now available to watch online. The Driver is Red is a short doc film made by animation filmmaker Randall Christopher, and after picking up awards at major festivals all throughout 2018, it's now available for everyone to see. Set in Argentina 1960, this true crime documentary film follows secret agent Zvi Aharoni as he searches for a mysterious man named Ricardo Klement. What he discovered in the remote outskirts of Buenos Aires would send shock waves around the world. Featuring Mark Pinter as the voice of Zvi Aharoni. I appreciate how unique, and how detailed, the sketch-style animation is in this.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Original description via YouTube: "Set in Argentina 1960, this true-crime animated documentary follows the story of secret agent Zvi Aharoni as he hunted down one of the highest ranking Nazi war criminals on the run." The Driver is Red is written and directed by animation filmmaker Randall Christopher - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Produced by Jared Callahan, Randall Christopher, Spencer Rabin. Featuring music composed by Spencer Rabin. This played at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and it won the Audience Award & Jury Award at the Aspen Shortsfest. For more info, visit the short's website and SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?