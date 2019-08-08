Watch: Animated Short Film 'The Stained Club' by Supinfocom Rubika

"My friends are different from other kids. They've got stains." Another uplifting short film to watch. The Stained Club is an award-winning animated film made by a group of students from the renowned French animation school Supinfocom Rubika. "Dealing with the effects of abuse both physical and emotional, it is both a stirring tribute to childhood, and a warning to not overlook the inherent vulnerability of kids." The film is credited to six different young directors, who all worked together to bring this story to life through animation. It's about a group of kids who call themselves "The Stained Club", which seems to be a reference to bruises and scars. The filmmakers wanted to make a film that could "help audience's take more seriously children's psychological pain." Featuring the voices of Lucas Lopez & Lily Carton. View the short below.

Thanks to SOTW for debuting this short. Description from YouTube: "Finn has stains on his body. One day he meets a group of cool kids with different stains on their bodies and understands that these stains aren't just pretty." The Stained Club is co-directed by a team of filmmakers from Supinfocom Rubika: Melanie Lopez, Simon Boucly, Marie Ciesielski, Alice Jaunet, Chan-Stéphie Peang, & Beatrice Viguier. Supinfocom is an animation school based in France. "The origin of the film's premise is deeply tied to that trauma… The team's simple hope was to produce a piece that could help audience's take more seriously children's psychological pain, especially the one caused by their very own parents." With music by Valentin Lafort. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?