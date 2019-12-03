Watch: Animated Short 'Le Mans 1955' Recounts the Infamous Crash

"Look at their faces! Tell me you want to continue…?!" Another gorgeous animated short film to watch. Le Mans 1955 is a short film directed by Belgian animation filmmaker Quentin Baillieux. It first premiered last year and played at a number of prestigious film festivals worldwide, now it's available to watch online. The 3D animated short is about the infamous Le Mans 1955 race in France, during which 80 people were killed when one of the cars flew off the track and into the stands where audiences were watching. "And yet, the race goes on." The next day it continues - nothing can stop the race. This features a beautiful geometric animation style that is unlike anything I've seen, which makes it all the more mesmerizing to behold. The flames are especially stunning. And with Le Mans 66 (also known as Ford v Ferrari) in theaters now, this is a perfect follow-up to that. Featuring the voices of Nathan Willcocks, Joe Sheridan, & Nicholas Mead.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "The 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1955. 300,000 spectators are watching from the sidelines. It is 6:00 PM when Pierre Levegh's car plows into the spectator stands…" Le Mans 1955 is directed by Belgian animation filmmaker Quentin Baillieux - he also directed the short Lavomatic. You can view more of his work on Tumblr or on Vimeo. The screenplay is by Julien Lilti, and presented by Eddy and De Films en Aiguille. Featuring an original score by Ali Helnwein. Baillieux explains the origins of the idea: "This film was inspired by a 1950s racing car exhibition I visited at the Louvre. I was struck by the beauty of the exhibited sports cars, especially a Jaguar which had competed in 1955 at Le Mans. I began researching the that event and two very contradictory photos appeared next to one another on my screen…" For more info, visit the film's website or SOTW. To see more shorts, click here.