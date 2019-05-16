Watch: Award-Winning Animated Short Film 'Cradle' About a Veteran

"After you left, I sat by the window every day. Just hoping that one day I'd look out and you'd be there…" Animation is not just a genre, it's a powerful storytelling tool, a technique that any filmmaker can use to bring their story to the screen. Cradle is an exceptional example of the power of storytelling in animation. Written & directed by Devon Manney as his USC thesis project, the short film won the Student Academy Award in 2017. Returning to home after losing both arms overseas, a young veteran battles phantom pains, prosthetics, and memories of his pre-war life while reaching for a sense of normalcy. Featuring the voices of Devon Manney, Alexa Nikol Curran, Trevor Larson, & Rosie Richards. Another must watch short.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "Returning to the USA after losing both arms overseas, a young veteran battles phantom pains, prosthetics, and memories of his pre-war life while reaching for a sense of normalcy." Cradle is written & directed & animated by Devon Manney - follow him @devonmanney or visit his official website. This was created as Manney's USC thesis film, and won the Student Academy Award for short animated film in 2017, and was also shortlisted for the regular Oscars but didn't get the nomination. Featuring music by Saad Haddad, with additional music by Natalie Shaw. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?