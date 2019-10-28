Watch: Award-Winning Dark Creatures Animated Short Film 'La Noria'

NightWheel Pictures has just debuted the award-winning animated horror short film La Noria online for everyone to watch. Written and directed by Carlos Baena (who has worked in the animation industry for years before leaving to work on his own), La Noria tells the tale of a grieving young boy who loves to build ferris wheels who one day encounters dark creatures that turn his life upside down. La Noria held its world premiere last year and has been picking up awards at numerous film festivals all over the world - including Best Animated Short at ScreamFest. The animation work in this is stunning, which is even more fascinating considering there's some seriously horrific elements to this. It's not that often we ever see animation used in the horror genre, but this is a rather exquisite work of art. I love everything about this, from the music to the atmosphere to the mesmerizing finale. A must watch short whether you enjoy horror or not. Watch it below.

Short description from Vimeo: "A young boy who loves to draw and build ferris wheels encounters strange creatures that turn his life upside down." La Noria is an animated short film written & directed by veteran animation filmmaker Carlos Baena, made as an online collaboration. La Noria was independently created online outside of the studio system with the help of hundreds of international artists as well as sponsors including Artella, Autodesk and Foundry. Baena, a veteran animator whose previous credits include films from franchises such as Star Wars, Toy Story, and Jurassic Park, was interested in exploring the potential of the animation medium to tell a personal and different kind of story and found that his team shared the same enthusiasm. Produced by Sasha Korellis & Carlos Baena. With music by Johan Söderqvist, and sound design by Oriol Tarragó. For more on the film, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Creepy?