Watch: Award-Winning Horror Short 'The Rat' from Carlen May-Mann

"I thought we could do something fun first… you know, to get in the mood." Alter has released the award-winning short film The Rat online for everyone to watch - check it out below. Written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Carlen May-Mann, the short originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Starring Isabel Shill (from "Orange is the New Black") and Collin Kelly-Sordelet, The Rat won the Audience Award for Best Short at the 2019 Method Fest. It's Halloween night, and Renee is left alone by her boyfriend in a haunted house. Growing increasingly frightened, Renee is forced to confront a terrifying situation, and must come to terms with the thing that, deep down, she is most afraid of… It's a compelling and well-made short film posing quandaries and some questions to think about. Worth a watch.

Original description from YouTube: "It's Halloween night, and 18-year-old Renee is madly in love with her boyfriend Jim. They've made plans to go to a frat party, but after he picks her up he takes a detour, driving off the beaten path to a haunted house. Here, Renee is forced to confront a terrifying situation and come face to face with the thing that, deep down, she's most afraid of." The Rat is both written and directed by filmmaker Carlen May-Mann - visit her official website. Featuring cinematography by Maria Rusche, and music by Felix Walworth. Produced by Chachi Hauser, Beck Kitsis, and Albert Tholen. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and won the Audience Award for Best Short at Method Fest.