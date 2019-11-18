Watch: Award-Winning Short Film 'Green' by Suzanne Andrews Correa

"You have to stand up for yourself. They'll step all over you." This outstanding, empathetic, moving short film has already been picking up plenty of awards and is now thankfully available to watch online. Green is a short film written & directed by Suzanne Andrews Correa, set in New York. An undocumented Turkish pedicab driver named Green unwittingly draws police attention, endangering his brother, his community, and himself. It won the U.S. Fiction Short Film Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it certainly deserves it. Green stars Aziz Çapkurt and Erol Afsin - each with a stellar performance, making this even more gripping to see. This short is worth your attention, take just a few minutes to watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "An undocumented Turkish pedicab driver unwittingly draws police attention, endangering his brother, his community, and himself." Green is both co-written & directed by talented filmmaker Suzanne Andrews Correa (aka Suzanne Marie Andrews). The screenplay is also written by Mustafa Kaymak. Produced by Mustafa Kaymak and Michael Peters. Featuring cinematography by Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi. This played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and won the Short Film Jury Award. It also won the HP Bridging the Borders Award at Palm Springs ShortFest this year. For more info, visit SOTW or the film's Instagram page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?