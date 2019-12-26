Watch: Award-Winning Yarn Puppets Animated Short 'A Love Story'

"Two hearts entwined. Two lives unravelled." Another award-winning short to feature this week. A Love Story is an animated short film that won the prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Animated Short in 2017. It's finally online to watch in full, and it's a lovely 7-minute journey into the surreal world of love. Made by British Sri-Lankan filmmaker Anushka Naanayakkara, the short is about two creatures that fall in love, weaving a colourful world together. But when darkness threatens to consume one of them, the other must fight to remain together, or risk being torn apart. "As the journey from lover to carer and back again grows from unlikely to seemingly impossible, these two creatures must make some hard decisions about how much of themselves they can give, without compromising their identity." It's very experimental and mesmerizing.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Description on YouTube: "Two characters, cocooned in their love, who go on a heartbreaking journey of self-discovery in this experimental, BAFTA-winning short film, animated via yarn puppets." A Love Story is directed by British Sri-Lankan filmmaker Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara - to see more of her work visit her official website. She challenged herself to "tell a personal story through a surreal world." It's co-written by Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara and Elena Ruscombe-King. Produced by Khaled Gad. Featuring music by Victor Hugo Fumagalli. The film originally premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2016, and then went on to the BAFTA Film Award for Best Short Animation in 2017. For more, visit Anushka's website or Facebook or SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Good watch?