Watch: Awesome Piz Gloria Tribute Video in Honor of Bond's 'OHMSS'

"Suppose I were to kill you for a thrill?" Don't mess with Theresa! One of my favorite Bond movies ever is On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the one-and-only movie with George Lazenby as Agent 007. Half of the movie takes place on top of a mountain named Schilthorn in Switzerland, where Blofeld's secret base is located. The summit is called Piz Gloria and it still exists - there's a restaurant and a viewing platform and small James Bond museum up there. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of OHMSS, promo studio Passions Fruit put together this awesome "Tribute to Piz Gloria". It's more of a tribute to the entire OHMSS movie, not only the mountain, but it's an exciting reminder of how memorable and enjoyable this Bond movie is. And it makes me want to get back to Switzerland soon. Bond locations are always the coolest.

Thanks to Tom for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Due the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty's Secret Service, we created this tribute montage for a special event. After two months of bold work with our fantastic team of five incredible industry creatives, we premiered this film at the original film location, on the mountain top at Piz Gloria, Switzerland. 007, George Lazenby himself, attended with other co-stars and crew members of this fantastic Bond film, the screening and event's celebrations." This special OHMSS 50 - Piz Gloria Tribute video was created by Passions Fruit based in Vienna, Austria - lead by Tom Waldek & Angela Scholz. James Bond's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, directed by Peter R. Hunt, was released in December of 1969. For info on how to visit Piz Gloria, head to Schilthorn's official website. Stop by anytime.