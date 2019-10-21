WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Bank Vault Sci-Fi Short Film 'Box 616' Directed by Mitch Glass

by
October 21, 2019
Source: YouTube

Box 616 Short Film

"What I'm about to tell you will not make sense right now… But I'll explain." Dust has premiered a new sci-fi short film titled Box 616, a proof-of-concept short written & directed by filmmaker Mitch Glass - who made this with only three people and less than $1,000 budget. It's a solid, captivating, genre short that ends with a good twist. After his father's death, Malcolm inherits an old bank vault that couldn't be opened for 70 years. Inside, he finds a strange device and a recording asking him to complete a series of requests. Box 616 stars Nick Rua and Gary Bristow. This short is all about the concept - mixing a handful of genres with a dash of originality. Makes me wish they'd make National Treasure as a sci-fi thriller with clues like this box.

Box 616 Short Film

Thanks to Mitch for the tip on this / originally debuted by Dust. Original description from Dust's YouTube: "Malcolm inherits a bank vault that contains classified government documents and an audio recording that urges him to complete a series of requests." Box 616 is written and directed by American filmmaker Mitch Glass - to see more of his work, visit his Vimeo page or official website. Produced by Ryan Sadler and Mitch Glass. With cinematography by Ryan Sadler. Glass made this as a proof-of-concept for a full-length feature. He explains how they made this: "We shot this in an old bank vault over a two day period. We had a crew of three people and a budget of about $800." For info visit YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net