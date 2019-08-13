Watch: Beautiful Stop-Motion Animated Short 'Birdlime' About a Bird

"Is a sticky substance usually spread on branches or feeding areas to trap wild birds intended for export or trade?" Yet another wonderful stop-motion animated short film to watch now that it's available online. This one is titled Birdlime, and it first premiered at film festivals back in 2017 including at SXSW and the Hamptons, Cleveland, Columbus, Melbourne, Vancouver, and Ottawa Film Festivals. Made by stop-motion filmmaker Evan Derushie, the short film is about an exotic bird that is captured and stuck in a cage. It's a sad story about the exotic bird-trade industry, and how we should just leave all these animals to live in their own environment. There's no dialogue, but there is some nice music by Bram Gielen. I adore the character design this, funky yet quite cute. Most importantly, it's a reminder that wild animals should never be caged.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one line. Official description from YouTube: "A bird in the wild narrowly escapes capture, but finds itself in a cage anyway. Surrounded by unfamiliar sounds and un-birdlike creatures, its distinctive calls become a tourist attraction—but is there hope it can find its way back home?" Birdlime is written by, and directed by, and animated by stop-motion filmmaker Evan Derushie - follow him @evanderushie or visit his website to see more of his work. The film has played at numerous festivals, including SXSW in 2017, and it won Best Short at the Providence Children's Film Festival, and the Audience Award at the Stop Motion Barcelona Short Film Festival. Featuring music by Bram Gielen. For more info on the short, visit Derushie's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts on this short?