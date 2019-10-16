Watch: Angry Married Couple Dark Comedy 'I (Don't) Love U' Short

"Would you please just listen?! Do not throw anything!" Marriage. There's nothing like, amirite? Ha ha ha. This is one hell of a brutal short film, but that's the point - it is a dark comedy after all. I (Don't) Love U is a short film made by the Oklahoma-based writing & directing duo known as "LAMAR+NIK". A newlywed couple's routine argument over finances spirals out of control, forcing them to confront their true feelings about one another, no matter the cost. Starring Lauren Analla as Samantha, Blayne Childers as Ryan, and Jove Leatherbury as Elliott. This will probably make you cringe and laugh at the same time, which is a good thing. I guess? Just hope no one has a fight like this in real life. Though who am I kidding? We all do.

Original description from Vimeo: "A newlywed couple's argument spirals out of control forcing them to confront their true feelings about one another, no matter the cost." I (Don't) Love U is written, directed and produced by: LAMAR+NIK. This writing & directing duo is made up of Jesse Lamar High and Nik Harper - based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To see more of their work, visit their Vimeo or official website or follow them on Twitter @lamarplusnik for more updates. This short is associate produced by Michaelene Stephenson. Featuring cinematography by Spenser Sakurai.