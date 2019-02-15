Watch: Blomkamp's Live-Action 'Conviction' Trailer for Anthem Game

"I always knew this day would come… A new beginning. And yet - new enemies would be forged. A line would be crossed…" Oats Studios and BioWare have launched an official live-action video game trailer titled Conviction, promoting the upcoming release of Anthem - which arrives on shelves next week. This trailer is made by Neill Blomkamp, and that's the main reason we're featuring it - because it's basically another new Oats Studios live-action short film and he's still coming up with badass sci-fi concepts. Conviction is a survival story set in the world of Anthem, decades before the events of the game. Most of the exosuits look CGI, but there's still tons of live-action footage in this and it's always cool to see. There's references to Mad Max: Fury Road, and Destiny, and tons of other great sci-fi. I'm a big fan of these live-action trailers. Enjoy.

From YouTube: "From Neill Blomkamp, Oats Studios and BioWare comes a live-action trailer of survival set in the world of Anthem, decades before the events of the game." This short film is directed by South African sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, director of the films District 9, Elysium, and Chappie previously. He also founded Oats Studios (official website) based out of Vancouver, developing short self-funded projects and other experimental sci-fi concepts. Convinction was made as a promotional video for the video game Anthem, made by BioWare. Players will assume the role of a Freelancer, one of a group of people who leave their civilization to explore the surrounding landscape, who wear customizable exosuits called Javelins. You can order the game on Amazon now, which launches on February 22nd. For more, visit EA.com. Thoughts?