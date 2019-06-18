WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Breakwater's Short Doc 'That's My Jazz' About a Father & Son

June 18, 2019
"My dad was the best at what he did. So then it's important for me, no matter what I do, to carry on that legacy…" Whoaaaa this is fantastic. That's My Jazz is a short documentary film (under 15 mins) by Ben Proudfoot, who runs a studio based in Nova Scotia called Breakwater Studios. He profiles a top pastry chef named Milton Abel II, who looks back on his relationship with his father, a top jazz musician named Milton Abel Sr. from Kansas City. I can't describe it better than Kottke already did: "The film is a tender and moving rumination on their relationship and the balance between achieving greatness in the world and being present in the lives of your loved ones." I adore the mix of jazz, footage, and storytelling in this. Bliss.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Milt Abel II, a world renowned pastry chef, reflects on his relationship with his late father Milton Abel Sr., a legendary Kansas City jazz musician." That's My Jazz is a short documentary film directed by filmmaker / storyteller Ben Proudfoot - follow him @bgproudfoot. This is a Breakwater Original production - visit their official website or Vimeo page. Featuring cinematography by David Bolen, and music composed by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson. Shot on Location in Copenhagen, Denmark and Los Angeles, California. Filmed on Arri Alexa Mini, Arricam LT, and Cooke Anamorphics. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Breakwater. For more shorts, click here.

FirstShowing.net