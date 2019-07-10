Watch: Clever Comedy Short Film 'Swiped' Parodies True Crime Docs

"They're dying for 'likes' - literally!" This is cool. Swiped is a clever comedy short film written and directed by British filmmaker Steve Whiteley. Alarmed by the detrimental effect smartphones are having on those around them, three friends launch a rogue initiative intended to force people to be more present. The short is a parody of true crime documentaries (or "real crime" docs) featuring actual real-world footage spliced in with documentary-style scenes. It's quite funny, and seems a bit awkward (why profile thieves?), but has an important message at its core. Swiped stars Wesley Bozonga as Jordan, Selom Awadzi as Ryan, as well as Jen Wakefield as Talia. These are actors, they're not real robbers, and that is what makes this so good. I think this is a great short that breaks the mold of what we're expecting. "You need to be more present, bro!"

Thanks to Steve for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Swiped is a comedy short following Jordan and his friends Ryan and Talia on a London estate. Alarmed by the detrimental effect smartphones are having on those around them, they launch an initiative 'Swiped', which aims to make people more present…by stealing their phones on mopeds. This short parodies real crime documentaries whilst simultaneously shining a comedic light on a current and controversial subject matter." Swiped is written, directed, and also produced by Steve Whiteley - see more of his work on his YouTube. With cinematography by Ben Bee. An Offkey World & Jam Flicks Production. This played at the Palm Springs Intl ShortFest, and at the Rhodes Island Film Festival, DC Shorts, and others. For info, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?