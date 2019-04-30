Watch: Clever Dark Comedy Short 'Wyrm' Needs You to Kiss Someone

"I like your black eye." A must watch short film - one of the best of the year so far. Wyrm is a short written and directed by Christopher Winterbauer, that originally premiered in 2017 and is now available online after playing on the festival circuit for a while. The nerdy-retro short is about a kid in school who must kiss someone in order to have his My.E.Q. Remote Monitoring collar removed. It's making fun of the feeling that you have to achieve some kind of romantic contact in order to progress in life. And while Winterbauer says Lanthimos's The Lobster was an inspiration, he did originally come up with the idea for this when he was 15 and afraid he was behind everyone else kissing a girl. Starring Reid Miller as Wyrm, with Azure Brandi, Skye Popov, Aidan Dorn Wallenstein, Davey Johnson. (And the voice of Bob Odenkirk.) There's some remarkably clever humor in this, plus the production design & everything else about it is outstanding.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Originally premiered by Vimeo Staff Picks. Description: "Wyrm has two days to get his first kiss or he'll be held back as part of the school district's No Child Left Alone program, forced to wear his My.E.Q. Remote Monitoring collar through high school." Wyrm is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Christopher Winterbauer, of a number of other short films as well. See more of his work on Vimeo. He's already working on a full-length feature version of Wyrm, which is now in post-production. This premiered at the San Diego Film Festival in 2017. Featuring cinematography by Heyjin Jun, and original music by David Boman. Winterbaum explains: "The Lobster was definitely an inspiration, but if Wyrm were to exist in a shared universe with said film, I'd worry we'd be The Phantom Menace to The Lobster's Empire Strikes Back." For more info, visit Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.