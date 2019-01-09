Watch: Clever Sci-Fi Short 'Face Swap' About Digital Doppelgängers

"You pick your facades, yet?" This isn't so much science fiction, more science reality, because we're closer than ever to this technology actually existing. But it's still fun to see them play with this technology concept in a short film anyway. Face Swap is a fun short film made by filmmakers David Gidali & Einat Tubi, inspired by (and utilizing) the "deepfakes" AI technology from the internet. It's the same tech that Jordan Peele use to create his infamous Obama speech. A couple decides to try out the Face Swap service, choosing Rachel McAdams and George Clooney as their temporary "fantasy" personas. The short (actually) stars Troy Caylak, Megan Gray, and Noelle Urbano. This is another cautionary tale, of course, but it's also a mesmerizing and clever look at where technology is taking us - and some of the worrisome implications of it.

First premiered by Directors Notes. Original description from Vimeo: "A guy convinces his wife to try out a new A.I. technology to spice up their sex life, but ends up getting a bit more spice than he bargained for." Face Swap is directed by filmmakers David Gidali and Einat Tubi. This is an Outpost VFX production. Written by David Gidali & Einat Tubi. Produced by Keren Hantman. Featuring music composed by Chaim Mazar. Why they chose George & Rachel: "Our short is a satirical commentary on a relevant and pressing issue with potentially far-reaching implications; in other words, it’s a story that needs to be told. Since it deals with society’s fetishizing of celebrity likeness, we couldn’t properly express ourselves without featuring celebrity likeness." For more info on the short, visit Directors Notes. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?