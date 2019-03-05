Watch: Clever Sound-Driven Horror Short 'Blackwood' from Australia

"Wild forest, birds, trees, and wind." This short film is going to give you some serious chills. Blackwood is a new horror short film from Australia, made by production studio The Pixel Kitchen based in Melbourne, written and directed by filmmaker Andrew Montague. The short follows a sound recordist named Nikki, who tries to discover the source of a mysterious sound whilst she is out recording on location in a forest. Just watch without knowing anything else. Starring Danielle Butlin as Nikki. This is a clever concept for a short, and it's an impressively scary film, pulling off some real chills without much. This is definitely worth a watch. Also a reminder - Blackwood is a sound driven horror film, so headphones are highly recommended.

Description via YouTube: "Nikki, a sound recordist, picks up a strange sound whilst filming on location in a forest. After a disturbing encounter, she wakes up alone, confused and filthy in her house. Her only chance at finding out what happened to her, lies within her sound recorder." Blackwood is written and directed by filmmaker Andrew Montague. Made by production studio Pixel (official website), based in Melbourne, Australia. The short is produced by Haley Polacik, featuring cinematography by David Guest, and music + sound design by Nick Van Cuylenburg from White Owl Sound. For more updates from The Pixel Kitchen, follow their Facebook page. For more info on the short, visit the YouTube page. For more shorts, click here.