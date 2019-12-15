Watch: Clever 'Star Wars: Origins' Fan Film Reimagines Earth's History

"The Saga You Know, The Origins You Don't…." This is the week where we all finally get to experience the grand finale in the Skywalker saga, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opening in theaters soon. If you're in need of a hearty Star Wars boost to get you in the right mood, or just want to explore some more Star Wars goodness in honor of the long-awaited opening this week, this new fan film is a must watch. Star Wars: Origins is a spectacular, whimsical, and entertaining 18-minute short film made by filmmaker Phil Hawkins. The concept involves re-imaginging our own history as if Star Wars took place in our past. And what it would be like to go looking for artifacts related to the great stories. Starring Marie Everett, Jamie Costa, Hadrian Howard, and Philip Walker. Not only does this look and sound great, it's a thoroughly entertaining film with a couple of clever twists. Not just another Star Wars fan film, this is something more.

Thanks to SlashFilm for the tip on this. Original description found on YouTube: "Star Wars: Origins takes a unique look at where it all began. A thrilling action-adventure, this film draws inspiration from both Star Wars and Indiana Jones to tell an epic story based on Earth during WWII." Described as "the epic fan film that will change the game," Star Wars: Origins was made by an award-winning team - lead by life-long Star Wars fan, British writer/director Phil Hawkins - follow him @philmblog or visit his official website. Along with Executive Producer Gary Cowan of Velvet Film Production. Filmed in the Sahara Desert, Morocco, Star Wars: Origins is the culmination of three years' work. Featuring cinematography by David Meadows, and music by Richard Bodgers. For behind-the-scenes videos for this short, head to YouTube. For more info on the short film, visit the official website or stop by Hawkins' page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?