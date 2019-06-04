Watch: Compelling Refugee Short 'Nightshade' from The Netherlands

This award-winning short film is one of the most compelling films about the refugee crisis in Europe so far, gripping and thought-provoking. Nightshade, also titled Nachtschade in Dutch, is a short film made by Dutch filmmaker Shady El-Hamus that follows a young boy and his father. This premiered at festivals in 2017 but is now available online to watch for free. Tarik helps his father Elias transport illegal immigrants into the Netherlands. When an accident occurs on their latest drive, he gains the recognition from his father he wants, but at a high price - the loss of his own innocence. Starring Kubilay Sengul as Tarik, Mustafa Duygulu as Elias. Featuring music by Terence Dunn. This focus on the kid in this short is what makes it impressive, an intensive study on how tiny decisions and little moments can shape a person, especially kids.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Tarik (11) helps his father Elias (35) to transport illegal immigrants into the Netherlands. When an accident occurs, Tarik gains the acknowledgement from his father he has yearned for, but at a high price – the loss of his own innocence." Nightshade, originally titled Nachtschade, is directed by Dutch filmmaker Shady El-Hamus - see more of his work on Vimeo. The screenplay is written by Jeroen Scholten van Aschat. El-Hamus graduated from the Netherlands Film Academy in 2012 and has been making shorts since; his first feature, De Libi, is already finished as well. This short first premiered at the Netherlands Film Festival in 2017 and has been playing on the festival circuit. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?