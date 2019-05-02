Watch: Creepy 2-Minute Horror Short 'Drip' Directed by Brian Lipko

It's the middle of the night, it's dark, the light in the hall doesn't work, you need to run to the bathroom. Can you make it? Drip is a two-minute short film directed by filmmaker Brian Lipko, who has been making a number of impressive short films in the last few years (see his Vimeo page). It's about a young boy who is afraid of the dark, but is there actually something out there? We've featured a number of excellent 2-minute horror short films before, including Salt and Tap just last year. It's tough to make the horror elements work well in two minutes, but these filmmakers are proving it's possible to pull that off and give us a good scare.

Thanks to Brian for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "A boy. A bathroom. The middle of the night." That's all you need to know about it. Drip is directed by LA-based visual artist / filmmaker Brian Lipko - see more of his work on Vimeo. You can also follow him on Twitter @BrianLipko or visit his official website. Written by Kyle P. Nolan & Brian Lipko, produced by Kyle P. Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Jack Nitz. This was made independently by production company Meanwhile. Starring Mason Wells as the boy. For more info on the short film and the full credits, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?