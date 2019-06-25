Watch: Creepy Horror Short 'Window Dressing' from Dave Bundtzen

"Looks that Kill and then you Die!" We are excited to debut the latest horror short film made by filmmaker Dave Bundtzen and Flix Horror titled Window Dressing. Last year we featured Bundtzen's two-minute horror film Tap, this time he's giving us a four-minute horror short to enjoy. Starring Elaine Partnow and Colleen Kelly. It's always cool to see how clever and creative filmmakers can be in such a short amount of time. If I was programming a film festival, this short film would play perfectly before Peter Strickland's In Fabric. As always, will be keeping watch on Bundtzen's work as he keeps making more. Watch in full below.

Original description: "Window Dressing is a short horror film about Danielle (Colleen Kelly) who gets a new job working for Clara (Elaine Partnow) at her clothing store. Danielle is asked to go to the storage room and is locked in the room with what she thinks are mannequins. She soon realizes all too late, that they are something else." Window Dressing is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Dave Bundtzen - visit his official website or follow him for more @DaveBundtzen. Produced by Marcella Cortland and Dave Bundtzen. Featuring cinematography by Gavin V. Murray; and music from Alex Winkler. Follow Flix Horror on YouTube for updates. For more info, visit the film's YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?