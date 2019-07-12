WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Cute Animated Short Film 'Catastrophe' About an Innocent Cat

by
July 12, 2019
Source: Vimeo

Catastrophe Short Film

"Miauw!" Time for something fun. Catastrophe (which an emphasis on the "Cat" part of the word) is an animated short film that runs just over two minutes. Written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Jamille van Wijngaarden, this is her first animated short, after working in live-action before this. Catastrophe tells the story of "an orange cat whose owner has only one request: Don’t kill the bird. The unfortunate mess that results is a visual playground of color, sound, and humor that starts and ends before you can fully process what you’ve just witnessed." This has been playing at film festivals for years, but has just arrived online for everyone to enjoy - premiered by Vimeo Staff Picks. Featuring music composed by Hans Nieuwenhuijsen. It's a funny, cute, easy-to-watch short film that will leave you with a smile. Just the way a good short should.

Catastrophe Short Poster

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Debuted as a Vimeo Staff Pick. Original description: "When a little bird suddenly drops dead in it’s cage, all eyes are on the cat. Desperately he tries to make everything right again, but actually making everything worse in the progress." Catastrophe is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Jamille van Wijngaarden - visit her official website to see more of her work. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2017, and has been playing and tons of festivals over the last few years. Jamille on filmmaking: "All great films start with a great story; you don't need much, technically, to capture that on film… Don't be intimidated by people telling you it's not possible to make films. Believe in the power of storytelling." For more info, visit Vimeo or SOTW. For more shorts, click here.

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net