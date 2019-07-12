Watch: Cute Animated Short Film 'Catastrophe' About an Innocent Cat

"Miauw!" Time for something fun. Catastrophe (which an emphasis on the "Cat" part of the word) is an animated short film that runs just over two minutes. Written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Jamille van Wijngaarden, this is her first animated short, after working in live-action before this. Catastrophe tells the story of "an orange cat whose owner has only one request: Don’t kill the bird. The unfortunate mess that results is a visual playground of color, sound, and humor that starts and ends before you can fully process what you’ve just witnessed." This has been playing at film festivals for years, but has just arrived online for everyone to enjoy - premiered by Vimeo Staff Picks. Featuring music composed by Hans Nieuwenhuijsen. It's a funny, cute, easy-to-watch short film that will leave you with a smile. Just the way a good short should.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Debuted as a Vimeo Staff Pick. Original description: "When a little bird suddenly drops dead in it’s cage, all eyes are on the cat. Desperately he tries to make everything right again, but actually making everything worse in the progress." Catastrophe is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Jamille van Wijngaarden - visit her official website to see more of her work. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2017, and has been playing and tons of festivals over the last few years. Jamille on filmmaking: "All great films start with a great story; you don't need much, technically, to capture that on film… Don't be intimidated by people telling you it's not possible to make films. Believe in the power of storytelling." For more info, visit Vimeo or SOTW. For more shorts, click here.