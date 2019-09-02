Watch: Cute Stop-Motion Short 'Mogu & Perol' Made by Tsuneo Goda

"I'm-- so-- hungryyyy--!!" This new short film from the creator of DOMU is super adorable and makes my stomach growl for tasty food. Mogu & Perol is a story about two friends living on an island where delicious food can be found everywhere. As the title says, it's about Mogu: "A young Big Foot boy who loves nothing more than cooking a delicious meal." And Perol: "A spoiled little girl with a BIG appetite who doesn't know the first thing about cooking." Dwarf Studios' website lists this short film as an "episode", so perhaps they're going to make more of these to release online featuring Mogu & Perol cooking things up. All the food in this looks so incredibly delicious, don't watch on an empty stomach or only watch with some food to munch on.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "A story about two friend living on an island delicious food can be found everywhere." Mogu & Perol is directed by acclaimed animator Tsuneo Goda (on IMDb) - the creator of DOMO and director of the film Komaneko previously. Produced by Dwarf Studios based in Tokyo, Japan. Here is the director's statement on the short: "Some days are fun, and some days are sad. Sometime we argue, and sometime we feel down. We all have our ups and downs, but sharing a meal with someone and say 'This is so yumm!' is enough to turn it into a HAPPY DAY!" For more info on the short, visit SOTW or their official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?