Watch: Jie Weng's Cute Stop-Motion Short 'The Quintet of the Sunset'

"In this twilight of our life, we just went through a gap in the endless flow of time." Cat lovers, this short is for you! The Quintet of the Sunset is a lovely, fabric stop-motion animated short film. This short won the Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival - Short Film Corner just last month, which is why it has been given an online premiere right away. Made by Chinese filmmaker / animator Jie Weng, the film is about a woman with five cats each with their own personality; or rather, the five cats take care of her. "With impeccable craft and style, this Chinese animator creates a fantastical world where cats become the characters we’ve always imagined from assassins to superstars. Both playful and poetic, this animated short shifted our perspective and made us fall even more in love with our furry feline friends." A tender little film.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Description on Vimeo: "What we expect from the relationship with the animals reveals how we want to be treated and respected. The film focuses on the evolution and changes in the human beings' life from the first-person perspective of an animal. In The Quintet of the Sunset, five cats with distinguished personalities live their healthy and happy lives thanks to the care and love of their owner Gina. When Gina reaches the end of her life, they watch over Gina forever in their own way and their hearts beat as one with Gina's heart." The Quintet of the Sunset is written & directed by Chinese filmmaker Jie Weng, produced by Realwood Studios (more on Vimeo). It won the Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival - Short Film Corner. For more info, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?