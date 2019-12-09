Watch: David Ehrlich's 'The 25 Best Films of 2019' Video Countdown

"We've been down this road before…" It's here! One of the annual must-see best of the year lists is actually a video countdown made by my colleague David Ehrlich (follow him @davidehrlich). He counts down his 25 best films of the year in a video edited together with footage and music from each of the films. This is such an entertaining way to count down the best cinema of 2019, and it always makes me want to watch each one of these (even the ones I've seen already). His choices this year are all over the place - from Knives Out to Parasite to Ad Astra (really?) to The Beach Bum - and I'm always curious to see his picks. There are so many wonderful films this year, from all over the world, many of the very best ones to watch are in his video.

Embedded directly from Vimeo. Short description: "The 25 Best Films of 2019: A Video Countdown." Made by film critic/writer David Ehrlich (follow him on Twitter @davidehrlich). His picks for all 25 best films of 2019 are referenced directly in the video, you can read more thoughts on Indiewire where he discusses his favorite moments from each film. I'm very happy to see Ehrlich including The Beach Bum, the animated film I Lost My Body, and Varda by Agnes (a fantastic doc that I highly recommend everyone watch). It's always intriguing to compare my own favorites with his list, and see how many I disagree with him on. You can find links to previous years on the Vimeo page. I suggest watching any + all of the films mentioned in this video.