Watch: 'Don't Be a Hero' Short About an Unhappy Cowboy Bank Robber

"I got robbed… by a cowboy." If you were a successful bank robber, would your life really be better? That's one of the questions hidden within this short film titled Don't Be a Hero, from writer/director Pete Lee. Don't Be a Hero is about a middle-aged woman who battles her loneliness and boredom by robbing banks in the guise of a cowboy on her lunch break. But after the adrenaline rush wears off, she still has to deal with her deeply unhappy life. It's inspired by a true story - which isn't surprising once you see this. Missi Pyle stars in this as Lizzy Jo, along with Link Ruiz, Hojo Shin, and Ashley Spillers. This reminds me a bit of Robert Redford's The Old Man & The Gun, which has that casual cowboy bank robber thing going on as well.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Lizzy (Missi Pyle) battles loneliness and boredom by robbing banks on her lunch break. But after the adrenaline rush wears off, she still has to deal with her deeply unhappy life. Inspired by a true story." Don't Be a Hero is written & directed by San Francisco-based filmmaker Pete Lee - visit his official website or Vimeo page for updates. Featuring cinematography by Drew Daniels. This premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and also played at the Dallas Film Festival. This was "shot in a blur over four days" from a 15 page script on a very low budget. For more on the making of the short visit No Film School or SOTW. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?