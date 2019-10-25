Watch: 'Duérmete Niño' Another Terrifying Baby Monitor Horror Short

"Be dressed in readiness, and keep your lamps alight." We're only a few days away from Halloween now, to get you in the mood for some spooky times watch this short film. Duérmete Niño is an impressive new short film made by Mexican filmmaker Freddy Chavez Olmos, who has worked with Guillermo del Toro in the past on previous horror projects. Set in the 1940s, Duérmete Niño tells the story of Alma, played by Piercey Dalton, a religious mother of newborn twins who is constantly awakened by the disturbing sound of her crying babies. It's a bit different than other baby monitor horror shorts we've featured (like Monitor or Monitor) as it has a vintage vibe that really makes it stand out. I also dig the opening logo reveal, and the seamless VFX shots. Turn your volume up for this one - the sound is the creepiest part about it. This is a very spooky and well-made "Horror Bedtime Story" that you should catch up with before Halloween. Enjoy.

Thanks to Grammatik for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "A religious mother of newborn twins is constantly awakened by the disturbing sound of her crying babies. Using a radio monitor to check on them at night, she encounters a series of unsettling events that might jeopardize even her own beliefs." Duérmete Niño is directed by Mexican filmmaker Freddy Chavez Olmos - a veteran VFX supervisor, and director of a few other shorts previously including Shhh. For more of his work, visit his official website. The screenplay is by Freddy Chavez Olmos and Víctor Osuna. Featuring cinematography by Wai Sun Cheng, and a score by Uriel Villalobos. This horror short explores the director's personal experience of sleep deprivation linked to parenthood. Olmos: "I started to experience strange dreams about my daughter that later became recurring nightmares." For more info, visit the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?