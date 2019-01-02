Watch: Excellent Malaysian Short 'The Last 7' About the Grim Reaper

"Memories fade as time goes by." Let's kick off the year with an outstanding short film from Malaysia. The Last 7 is a short film made by the filmmaking collective Grim Film, and written and directed by filmmaker Jared Lee. It's set in a different universe (that still looks like ours) where Grim Reapers are average office workers holding down jobs at various soul-collecting organisations to earn their keep in the afterlife. We follow the story of a Reaper named Michael, haunted by dreams he cannot understand, trying to make sense of his new life. Nick Davis stars, with a cast including Ben Chan, Papi Zak, Jan Chin, Marianne Tan, and Chin Wen Xuan. This isn't a horror but rather an intimate drama, with some impressive writing that makes this stand out much more than most short films. There is also a fun mid-credits scene to watch, too.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Michael is a Grim Reaper haunted by dreams he cannot understand. In this universe, Grim Reapers are average office workers holding down jobs at various soul-collecting organisations to earn their keep in the afterlife. As Michael adjusts to his new existence, will he be able to decipher the truth behind his dreams before it's too late?" The Last 7 is written and directed by filmmaker Jared Lee of the studio Grim Film based in Malaysia. "We're a team of passionate filmmakers who's constantly looking for thought invoking ideas to bring to the screen in the form of a film." View more work by Grim Film on Vimeo or on YouTube. This short is produced by Edward Lim. With cinematography by Jordan Chiam, and original music by Nick Davis. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts on this?