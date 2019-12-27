Watch: Exhilarating 'The 25 Best Films of the Decade' Video Mashup

"Are you ready?" It's the end of another decade! With the 2010s winding down, and the 2020s about to kick off, everyone is looking back at the last 10 years and all the films that are truly worth of being singled out and highlighted as the best of the best. Cinephile and writer Milton Lawson has edited a video called The 25 Best Films of the Decade, counting down his 25 favorites. It's similar to David Ehrlich's annual Best of the Year video countdown, with a fine selection of music playing over top of the films as it goes through each of them one-by-one. Lawson's intro: "I edited a supercut video celebrating my favorite films of the decade. Turn up the volume & enjoy." His music selection is just as lovely as the films (and footage) he's picked, and it's a great reminder there's always wonderful films & music to discover. Dive right in and have a good time.

This "25 Best Films of the Decade" supercut video made and edited by writer / cinephile Milton Lawson - you can follow him @citizenmilton for more updates and to discuss his favorites featured in here. His Top 10 films from the video: 10) The Wolf of Wall Street (Martin Scorsese, 2013); 9) The Social Network (David Fincher, 2010); 8) Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan, 2016); 7) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Rian Johnson, 2017); 6) Boyhood (Richard Linklater, 2014); 5) The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011); 4) Burning (Chang-dong Lee, 2018); 3) Parasite (Bong Joon-ho, 2019); 2) Sorry to Bother You (Boots Riley, 2018); 1) Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015). This decade includes films from 2010 to 2019, even though the new decade doesn't actually start until 2021. But who cares! Which are also your favorites?