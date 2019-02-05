Watch: Extended 'Star Trek' Fan Film 'Temporal Anomaly' Launches

"There's been some kind of anomaly. The crew has vanished. Can you resist?" For die-hard Trekkies only. A new Star Trek fan film has finally launched, after nearly six years in development. Star Trek: Temporal Anomaly is a feature-length (two part) fan film made by Samuel Cockings, described as a "love letter to all of Star trek! The first fan film to combine all of the eras into one project." This throwback to Trek series of past brings various timelines together into one story. It was originally funded on Kickstarter back in 2013, and has been in the works ever since. "From using antiquated video game engines for the space visual effects and green screen sets, to spending hundreds of hours learning the very same VFX software they made the space effects in Voyager/Enterprise/DS9." It's finally available to watch for those who want to check it out. But beware - this is old school Trek, with sketchy acting and even sketchier sets. But it is a true labor of love.

Thanks to io9 for the tip. Snyopsis on Kickstarter: "Star Trek: Temporal Anomaly is the story of an average day aboard the Enterprise 1701-E which takes place just after the incident with the Ba'ku featured in Star Trek: Insurrection. An anomaly suddenly forms and within the blink of an eye somehow leaves only 1 Ensign aboard the Federation flagship. He soon discovers other ships from other times have also been brought to that region of space and each with only one crew member left aboard. With each ship badly damaged the remaining cross era crew must join forces against an unlikely foe as the fate of there ships, their lost crews and over 200 years of history is threatened." Temporal Anomaly is directed by Samuel Cockings, made by Power543 Fan Films. The film has an agreement with CBS which allows for its release with its longer run time. This project was started in 2013 and made long before the current fan film guidelines. Thoughts?