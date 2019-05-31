Watch: Frank Ternier's Creative Mixed-Media Outrage Short Film 'Riot'

"Look at this street… See. Think of those who've passed before you." How about an uber creative, intensive short to end the week? Riot is a short film by French filmmaker / artist Frank Ternier, and after playing on the festival circuit for two years it's now available to watch online. The film combines various filmmaking techniques — animation, observational footage, interpretive dance — about an uprising in a neighborhood after a boy is killed by police. SOTW explains: "Ternier's gripping and powerful film pairs bravura animation techniques with raw feeling to capture, with a rare authenticity, the physical and emotional violence of such a tragedy, and the rage felt by everyone in its wake." This can also be simply described as an "experimental mixed media interpretive dance French art short film about social injustice" - and it's really worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description via Vimeo: "A young black man is killed in an altercation with a vigilante neighbor and the police. An indignant crowd gathered together. The feeling of injustice is high. A group isolates itself. Emotion engenders riot… In the absence of words, can the body take its revenge?" Riot is directed by French filmmaker / artist Frank Ternier - part of the creative collaborative Ideal Crash. Featuring music by Frédéric Duzan aka Zed, with Alan Page aka Junior Coldboy, Waldo Pierre aka Junior Tiger, and Suzie Babin. This premiered at the Ottawa Animation Festival in 2017, and won Best Experimental Short at the Fiver Screendance Movement in Spain. Ternier is already working on more short film projects. For more info, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?