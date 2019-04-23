Watch: French Sci-Fi Short 'On/Off' Questions an Astronaut's Reality

"Your ascent is stable." Time for a short film that's just a little bit trippy. The YouTube sci-fi channel Dust has launched a short film online titled On/Off, a French sci-fi film from writer/director Thierry Lorenzi. This has been playing at film festivals since 2013 and has just now debuted online for all to watch, which is a bit of a lengthy delay but it's a good short nonetheless. Carole Brana stars as Meredith, an astronaut who is plagued by mysterious voice in her head. She will face its paradoxical condition in order to stay connected to his humanity. Also starring Arben Bajraktaraj. This is clever and fascinating, and has a realistic feel to it. Though the reveal is a bit derivative, something we've seen plenty of times before. Give it a watch anyway.

Thanks to Dust for premiering this. Short description: "Obsessed by a mysterious voice message, astronaut Meredith will face its paradoxical condition in order to stay connected to her humanity." On/Off is written and directed by French filmmaker Thierry Lorenzi, director of a number of other short films. For more from Thierry, visit his official website. The film is produced by Black Box Production, with Thierry Lorenzi and Julien Renaud, featuring visual effects by Rodeo FX. This has premiered at over 100 film festivals since 2013, and earned 16 awards along the way. It was also broadcast on the biggest French public national TV channel. For more info, visit their official website or Black Box's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?