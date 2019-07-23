Watch: Fun Animated Short About an 'Extremely Obscure Discovery'

What's the worst thing that can happen to an astronaut? Depressurization? Space debris? Slowly drift away forever? Alien encounter? How about a bee in your helmet? This fun short film plays with that idea of a bee (or wasp?) showing up at the wrong time. Commissioned by Kino REX Bern and the University of Bern to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this past weekend, YK Animation (based in Bern, Switzerland) put together this hand-drawn animated short. The full title is Michaela Tereshkova's Extremely Obscure Discovery and it's about an astronaut who "discovers an unwanted fellow traveler." I love how trippy and weird this gets at the end. It's just an amusing little short to watch whenever you can.

Thanks to Stash Magazine for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "When astronaut Tereshkova discovers an unwanted fellow traveller, her journey on the moon gets darker than expected." Michaela Tereshkova's Extremely Obscure Discovery is directed by & produced by YK Animation Studio, based in Bern, Switzerland. Featuring design by Kerstin Zemp, and music by Lukas Pulver. Commissioned for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Ramon Schoch of YK Animation explains: "It was a great team effort, infecting everyone around us, so that at the end not only every member of the studio, but even our friends had done their piece on it." For more info, head to Stash. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?