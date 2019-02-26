Watch: Funky Sci-Fi Comedy Short Film 'The Worst Planet On Earth'

Meet Penny and Cola. This short film rules!! The Worst Planet On Earth is a funky new sci-fi + fantasy + comedy short film from the Stas Brothers, better known as Joe Stas & Lloyd Stas. Ever since featuring their horror short Spooky Club a few years ago, they've been developing new projects with none other than Sam Raimi. The Worst Planet On Earth is their latest short film proof-of-concept, set in the future when humanity is extinct and the planet has become a dumping ground. In an attempt to re-open the wormhole so that she can return home, Penny the astronaut and her new best friend, an incompetent wizard named Cola, raise an evil overlord named Bone-Bone. Armed with a ray gun and a magic rock, the pair of outcasts set out to destroy him. Starring Olivia Newton and Michael Muyunda. Pause what you're doing and watch this.

Thanks to Lloyd for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "Trapped in the future when humanity is extinct, Penny the astronaut attempts to find a way home alongside her new best friend, a useless wizard named Cola." The Worst Planet on Earth is filmmakers directed by British filmmakers Joe & Lloyd Stas, who also made the fantastic horror short Spooky Club previously (which is being developed into a TV show). Visit their official website holomaxtheatre.com for more on their work. This short is executive produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, The Grudge, Don't Breathe) and Debbie Liebling (South Park, Dodgeball). Made by a very small crew that worked on the film for the Stas' production company Holomax. Filmed entirely on the best planet on Earth.