Watch: Funky, Space Fighter Pilots Sci-Fi Short Film 'Alpha Squadron'

"Who's up for a round of space beers?" "Space beer! Space beer!" Here's another funky, fun new sci-fi short film from filmmaker Michael Lukk Litwak. We previously featured his other funky sci-fi short The Life & Death of Tommy Chaos & Stacey Danger in 2014, and he's back again with another cool short film. Alpha Squadron is about a group of fighter pilot friends who start to fall apart after one of them leaves to go to grad school. Sound familiar? That same ol' story of friends growing up and growing apart. Starring Sunita Mani, Griffin Newman, Jordan Carlos, Will Dagger, and Sebastian Conelli. Most of the spaceships are miniatures which is why this is so clunky, but also why it's so cool. Always enjoy this kind of unique vibe.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description: "The story of a fighter pilot trying to keep his group of friends together as they grow apart." Alpha Squadron is written and directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Michael Lukk Litwak - visit his official website. The VFX are also by Michael Lukk Litwak. He also made the short film The Life & Death of Tommy Chaos & Stacey Danger released in 2014. Featuring cinematography by Matt Morgan. A Yacht Club and Irving Harvey Production. Produced by Joe DePasquale, Jake Ladehoff, Michael Lukk Litwak, and Matt Morgan. For more info on the short film, visit SOTW. For a behind-the-scenes look at how they made this, visit Litwak's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?