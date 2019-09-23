Watch: Funny Short Film 'Rust in Peace' Revives an Abandoned Robot

"How does a robot get drunk? How does a robot shave?" Who's up for some robot love? Rust in Peace is a fun short film written & directed by Will Welles. After playing at festivals over the last year, the 17-minute film is now available to watch online in full. The short is about an abandoned robot that awakes alone in a junkyard. He travels home, to his creator's ranch, to learn if the love he feels is returned. "The heart of the film is a breakup story," Welles reveals. "The kind of breakup where you have a big fight, think its over, then the next day your partner is in the kitchen making eggs like nothing is wrong." The short stars Rhys Coiro & Douglas Tait. With a clunky practical robot that walks and talks, and wonders if anyone still loves him.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this film. Original description from Vimeo: "An abandoned robot awakens alone in a junkyard. He travels home, to his creator's ranch, to see if the love he feels is returned." Rust in Peace is written and directed by filmmaker Will Welles. To see more of his work, visit his Vimeo page or follow him @WillWelles. Featuring cinematography by Arseni Khachaturan, with production design by Nathally Botelho. Filmed in New Mexico. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival, In The Palace, Bermuda Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Fest, and a few others. Welles is also developing a feature version of this short, called Rustlands. For more, visit SOTW or on Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?