Watch: 'Girl In The Hallway' Animated Short Film by Valerie Barnhart

"The only thing that separates us from the street - is that door, and our deadbolt. All I want is to shut out the world…" A heartbreaking story brought to life using an unconventional animation style. Girl In The Hallway is a short film directed by Canadian animator Valerie Barnhart, who taught herself animation after graduating from the Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design as a Visual Arts Major. She uses charcoal, pastel, and graphite drawn on black paper to tell the story of why one man can never forget the girl in the hallway. Featuring a "witness testimony" spoken word performance by Jamie DeWolf - which makes this even more heartfelt because it's so powerful. This is a very creative way to tell this story, and I like how the distinct animation style makes it feel so much more visceral. Take a quick break and watch this short below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "A true story. Why does 'Little Red Riding Hood' give Jamie nightmares? It's been 15 years, and the girl in the hallway haunts him still. This is a testament to locked doors. A lullaby sung by wolves with duct tape and polaroids. Not all girls make it out of the forest. Some stories children shouldn't hear." Girl in the Hallway is directed and animated by filmmaker Valerie Barnhart, based in Ottawa, Canada. View more of her work on her Vimeo page. Featuring witness testimony by Jamie DeWolf, and music by Alex Mandel. The film won the 2019 Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the Ottawa Animation Festival this year. A 2D hybrid stop-motion film, made with conté, charcoal, pastel, graphite on paper. For more info, visit Vimeo or the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?