Watch: Gorgeous 2D Animated Short Film 'My Moon' by Eusong Lee

This might be the most beautiful animated film of the year. My Moon is an animated short running only 8 minutes, made by the very talented animator Eusong Lee. It is a lovely film about a relationship between three celestial bodies; a romance between Earth, Moon, and Sun. Presented by King of Pine in collaboration with Chromosphere, an animation studio in LA. Eusong Lee won the Silver Medal Student Academy Award in 2013 for his short Will, and follows up with this gem. It's beyond gorgeous, with a heart-melting score by David Kamp to go along with all the stunning visuals. There isn't much dialogue in this, but the voices we do hear sound natural, almost as if they were recorded right out in public which makes this short all the more authentic. I love everything about this stellar film, totally entranced by it from the moment it begins. Enjoy.

To see more: Eusong Lee also recently released an animated short music video titled Lovebirds - watch here.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Original description from YouTube: "Award-winning 2D animation that gorgeously depicts a love triangle between three celestial bodies: the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth." My Moon is both written and directed by talented animator / filmmaker Eusong Lee - visit his official website or see more of his work on his Vimeo. The indie project was originally funded on Kickstarter. Produced in collaboration with LA-based animation studio Chromosphere. Featuring music by David Kamp. This originally premiered in 2018, and has finally been released online. For more on the short, visit SOTW or Lee's website (with making of videos, concept art, and lots more). For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?