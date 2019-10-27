Watch: Halloween Horror Short Film 'Trick' by Elwood Quincy Walker

"Before we begin, are there any more questions?" With a few days left until Halloween this year, it's time to get in the horror mood with this short film titled Trick. Not to be confused with the full-length feature film also titled Trick, this horror short is written & directed by filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker. Trick is about a group of teenagers who decide to hold a seance to try and prove or disprove an urban legend about children that went missing on Halloween night. The short film stars Emily Joy Lemus, Jordan Valadez, Lexi Simonsen, Ryan Kearton, Sam Uehling, Chloe Glassel, AJ Danna, Liz Roman, plus Shar Mayer. This has chilling look and feel, an impressive little short to give you the creeps. Don't watch it alone.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "A group of teenagers hold a seance in attempts to summon the spirits of dead trick or treaters from an urban legend on Halloween night." Trick is written, directed, and produced by young filmmaker Elwood Quincy Walker - view more of his work on Vimeo. He also directed the horror short Kissed this year. Featuring cinematography by Bennett Barbosa, and a score by Curtis Rx. With editing & VFX by Eden Ashkenazi. And with special make-up FX by Little Shop of Gore. The short won the Audience Choice Award at Midsummer Scream 2019, and it played at a few other film festivals this year. For more on the short, head to Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Spooky?